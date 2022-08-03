Margaret Slovak: Detoured, Not Deterred (GuitArtistry)

Margaret Slovak battled back from debilitating injuries and continues to craft warm-toned, deeply personal guitar jazz. Following a terrible car accident in 2003, Margaret Slovak must’ve had thoughts of never being able to play the guitar again. Prior to that career-threatening event — which occurred while she was living in Portland, Oregon — Slovak had

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!