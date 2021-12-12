Manhattan Island Serenade: Gonzalo Rubalcaba Reconnects with the Colleagues and the City That Helped Him Realize His Dream

Gonzalo Rubalcaba first glimpsed the New York skyline in 1993, when he was granted permission to travel from his native Cuba to attend a memorial service for Dizzy Gillespie. Ironically, Gillespie had been angling to bring the young pianist to the U.S. to tour with him, but had been repeatedly denied the proper permits. A

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!