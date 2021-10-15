Makaya McCraven, Staci Griesbach, The Royal Bopsters & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

Staci Griesbach, “A Good Year for the Roses” [Video Premiere]

Vocalist Staci Griesbach offers her take on the George Jones staple, “A Good Year for the Roses,” also famously covered by Elvis Costello. Griesbach’s version is featured on her latest album, My George Jones Songbook, a 14-track tribute to the country icon that revisits his music in the key of jazz. It is also her latest in a series of full-length jazz celebrations of the great American Songbook of Country Music. Griesbach’s version of “A Good Year for the Roses” was arranged by Tamir Hendelman and its accompanying video, premiering below, was filmed in her childhood home in Hortonville, Wisconsin. Find out about Staci Griesbach’s upcoming album release shows here.

Makaya McCraven, “Sunset” (AKA “Son Set”)

Chicago-based drummer/producer/beat scientist Makaya McCraven has released the third single from his new remix album, Deciphering the Message, which finds him putting a modern bounce on Blue Note classics by such artists as Art Blakey, Bobby Hutcherson and Clifford Brown, among others. The third single is “Sunset” (AKA “Non Set”), which remakes a deep cut by trumpeter/composer Kenny Dorham from his 1961 LP Whistle Stop, featuring Hank Mobley, Kenny Drew, Paul Chambers and Philly Joe Jones. Deciphering the Message is out on November 19 and you can pre-order it HERE.

The Royal Bopsters, “Jazz Jump” [Video Premiere]

New York-based jazz vocal quartet The Royal Bopsters recently released a vocalese bonus track recorded during the session of their acclaimed 2020 sophomore album, Party of Four. The single is a sparkling take on “Jazz Jump” with melody by Lester Young and vocalese lyrics added by King Pleasure. The version in the video below, premiering here, features new Bopster Jeanne O’Connor, who replaced the voice of her good friend and alto Bopster Holli Ross, who passed away last year.

New Albums

Mary LaRose, Out Here (little(i)music)

Jazz vocalese artists Mary LaRose’s Out Here is her first full-length project dedicated to the music of Eric Dolphy. It features vocal interpretations of some of the saxophone great’s staples performed with an ensemble of longstanding colleagues. “We really wanted to celebrate Dolphy’s spirit by celebrating our own musical spirits within the framework of these incredible tunes,” she explains via a press release. Order it here.

The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All Stars, A Gift to Pops (Verve)

A Gift to Pops is a new album by an A-list ensemble largely of stellar Crescent City musicians with special guests, including Wynton Marsalis and Common, going by the name of The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All Star. This heartfelt tribute to the jazz legend features new and inventive arrangements of music associated with Armstrong, from his early period to his late period. Order A Gift to Pops here.

David Janeway, Distant Voices (Steeplechase)

Pianist David Janeway looks back and pays tribute to the man jazz pianists who have inspired and influenced him – including Hank Jones, Walter Bishop Jr., Bill Evans and more – on his latest album, Distant Voices, released on October 15. This is his third trio recording and the first for his working trio with Billy Hart on drums and Cameron Brown on bass. Order it here.

Featured photo by Michael McDermott.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.