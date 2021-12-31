Makaya McCraven, Skiifall, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

Skiifall, “Break of Dawn” feat. BadBadNotGood

Toronto-based rapper Skiifall returns to his Caribbean roots and greets a dirty world on “Break of Dawn,” a new collaborative single with acclaimed jazz fusion group BadBadNotGood. This is Skiifall’s follow-up to Woiiyoie Tapes, Vol. I, his debut EP released earlier this year. The track is produced by BadBadNotGood with the Kount and Yama//Sato and has additional vocal contributions from Sam I Am and Zibz. BadBadNotGood is also currently supporting its new album, Talk Memory.

Makaya McCraven, “When Your Lover Has Gone” (AKA “When You’ve Left Your Lover”)

Blue Note has shared a new visualizer for “When Your Lover Has Gone,” one of the tracks from Makaya McCraven’s 2020 album, Deciphering the Message. The LP finds the Chicago-based drummer/producer/beat scientist putting a modern bounce on a number of Blue Note classics. This particular track remakes a take on the Einar Aaron Swan composition by Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, originally included in the 1989 remastered release of their 1961 album A Night in Tunisia. Order Deciphering the Message here.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, “Pull Your Pants Up”

Seattle-based soul-jazz group Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will release their new album, Cold As Weiss, on February 11, 2022, via Colemine Records. Pre-order it here. The announcement comes with the release of its first single, “Pull Your Pants Up,” which you can listen to via the player below. Cold As Weiss follows the Trio’s acclaimed 2021 record, I Told You So. Joining virtuosic self-taught organist Delvon Lamarr and dynamo guitarist Jimmy James for the first time on this record is drummer Dan Weiss, also known for his work with soul/funk collective The Sextones.

New Albums

Joe Fielder, Fuzzy and Blue (Multiphonics)

Trombonist/arranger Joe Fielder released Fuzzy and Blue, his second volume of inventive readings of songs from the iconic show Sesame Street, on November 12 via Multiphonics. Fielder previously served as Sesame Street‘s Assistant Music Director and Staff Arranger and this is also his tribute to some of its fabled composers, including Joe Raposo and Jeffrey Moss, among others. Order Fuzzy and Blue here.

<a href="https://joefiedler.bandcamp.com/album/fuzzy-and-blue">Fuzzy And Blue by Joe Fiedler</a>

SWR Big Band, Magnus Lindgren & John Beasley, Bird Lives – The Charlie Parker Project (ACT)

Bird Lives was produced and recorded in celebration of Charlie Parker’s 100th birthday in 2020. The album features some of the trailblazing saxophonist’s timeless music arranged by Magnus Lindgren and John Beasley and featuring prominent guests alongside the SWR Big Band, one of Europe’s most acclaimed big bands. Order Bird Lives here.

Various Artists, Remixes JID101 (Jazz Is Dead)

So far, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge’s inaugural run of their Jazz Is Dead series has featured collaborations with such greats as Gary Bartz, Azymuth and Roy Ayers, among others. They close it out with this new remix album, revisiting the label’s catalog via the work of such critically-acclaimed producers as Cut Chemist, DJ Spinna, Georgia Anne Muldrow and more. Order Remixes JID010 here.

