Magical Sounds of Brazil: Dave Grusin & Lee Ritenour

Embark on a musical odyssey through the vibrant rhythms of Brazil with JAZZIZ magazine as we sit down for an exclusive interview with the legendary musicians Dave Grusin and Lee Ritenour. Join us on this podcast episode as we delve into their lifelong love affair with Brazilian music and the remarkable journey that led to their latest collaborative work, Brasil (Candid). In this intimate conversation, Grusin and Ritenour reminisce about their early days, sharing anecdotes of their mutual fascination with Brazilian music. From their groundbreaking work with Sérgio Mendes to their transformative experiences recording in Rio de Janeiro, the duo offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the genesis of their musical partnership and the genesis of their seminal album Harlequin. Learn how their latest venture, Brasil, rekindles the magic of their collaboration, with Ritenour’s virtuosic guitar weaving seamlessly alongside Grusin’s lush arrangements and signature piano performances. With guest appearances from iconic Brazilian artists like Ivan Lins, Brasil is not just an album—it’s a celebration of friendship, creativity, and the universal language of music. Tune in as Grusin and Ritenour offer a glimpse into the heart and soul of their musical journey.

