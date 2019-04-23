Lyle Mays – “Fictionary”

Keyboardist Lyle Mays, a pioneer of contemporary jazz and a longtime creative partner to guitarist Pat Metheny, recorded the album Fictionary on this day (April 23) in 1992 in New York City. A trio recording, Mays recruited two close personal friends and fellow jazz titans to appear alongside him: drummer Jack DeJohnette and bassist Marc Johnson. Known mostly for his work as a fusion trailblazer, Fictionary reveals a more bop-oriented facet of Mays’ playing; it’s quite possibly his most straightahead recording to date.

