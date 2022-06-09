New Faces “Luna Lovejoy” (Posi-Tone)

The second incarnation of New Faces, a sextet of rising voices in jazz assembled by Posi-Tone co-head and producer Marc Free, renews the label’s commitment to nurturing talent. Trumpeter Brandon Lee, saxophonists Nicole Glover and Markus Howell, pianist Caili O’Doherty, bassist Adi Meyerson and drummer Cory Cox have appeared on previous Posi-Tone records. Together, they work seamlessly and each has a chance to shine on New Sounds. Cox’s Brazilian-influenced composition, “Luna Lovejoy,” is a real treat. This sprightly, sun-soaked track also benefits from the marriage between Howell’s flute and Lee’s muted horn.