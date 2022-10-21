Lujo Asiático, Louis Armstrong, Tom Skinner & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, a Lujo Asiático song premiere, Louis Armstrong’s final recording, a new Tom Skinner live performance video and more!

New Music and Videos

Lujo Asiático, “7.5” [Song Premiere]

Experimental Argentine band Lujo Asiático will release After Ashram, their third full-length album, on November 11. We’re delighted to premiere “7.5” from the record via the player below. After Ashram documents a session of various sounds and textures; sitar, sax and synthesizers combined with field recordings of the Atlantic Ocean and the rivers from the Córdoba province in Argentina. Its music draws on a variety of influences, especially that of Brian Eno’s ’70s ambient period and Pharoah Sanders’ free and spiritual jazz.

Louis Armstrong, “A Visit from St. Nicholas”

Louis Armstrong recites the classic holiday poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” on his final recording, featured on his first-ever Christmas album, Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule. Satchmo recorded the poem on his reel-to-reel tape recorder at his home in Corona, Queens, and the original recording has been paired with a musical underbed by New Orleans pianist Sullivan Fortner. Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule will be released digitally on October 28, and on CD/vinyl on November 11.

Tom Skinner, “The Journey”

Drummer/composer/producer Tom Skinner, also known for his work with The Smile and Sons of Kemet, has released “The Journey.” This is the new single from his forthcoming album, Voices of Bishara, due out on Brownswood/International Anthem/Nonesuch on November 4. A live performance video of the track was also released, featuring Skinner on drums and percussions, Tom Herbert on acoustic bass, Kareem Dayes on cello, Chelsea Carmichael and Robert Stillman on tenor saxophone and Paul Camo on samples.

New Albums

Duduka Da Fonseca, Yes!!! (Sunnyside)

Veteran jazz drummer Duduka Da Fonseca presents his new group, Quarteto Universal, on his new album, offering a sparkling fusion of jazz and Brazilian rhythms. Yes!!! features reimaginations of compositions by some of the all-time great Brazilian songwriters, as well as members of the ensemble, in a set testifying to the long-lasting legacy of the characteristic Brazilian groove.

Walking Cliché Sextet, Micro-Nap (Endectomorph)

Bassist SeaJun Kwon releases today Micro-Nap, a new album of explorative music with his ironically-named Walking Cliché Sextet, a unique small ensemble with a three-horn frontline. “This album reflects my emotional frustrations, non-linearity, the transience of feelings, and the emptiness of noise – as well as my attraction to them,” says Kwon via a press release.

Roberta Donnay, BLOSSOM-ing! (Village Jazz Cafe)

Vocalist Roberta Donnay celebrates Blossom Dearie, one of the most unique jazz voices of the second half of the 20th century. On BLOSSOM-ing!, Donnay reimagines 16 songs closely associated with Dearie, while adding her own sassy, bluesy interpretations, alongside some of Northern California’s finest jazz musicians.

Featured photo courtesy of the band.