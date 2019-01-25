Lucia Jackson – “Feel the Love”

This marks the debut of a promising young jazz singer who displays a fetching voice on a set of standards, along with a few surprises. Featuring an impressive rhythm section and an array of guests, You and the Night and the Music offers fresh interpretations of timeless material. “A great release with some strong tunes!” says Radio England.
The album highlight “Feel the Love” weaves elements of contemporary jazz, tango and bossa nova into a stunning musical braid. A former professional dancer, Jackson demonstrates an innate understanding of musical equipoise. A propulsive acoustic guitar rhythm provides the tune’s strength. Subtle flickers of piano add luster. But it’s Jackson’s voice — graceful, bell-like and sweet — that gives the song its radiant glow.