Lowcountry, ‘Lowcountry’ (Ropeadope) | Review


By Philip Booth “A history of a people has been hushed, been stilled. Only few sing the old songs,” Ron Daise recites on “Forgotten Moments,” the opening spoken-word track on the self-titled debut album from artistic collective Lowcountry. “Time, progress and short-sightedness are silencing a heritage. Precious memories, though, are like the lyrics of old

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz