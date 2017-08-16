Louis Armstrong’s “The Complete Decca Singles 1935-1946” released

In celebration of Louis Armstrong’s 116th birthday, Verve Records/UMe have released the digital collection, The Complete Decca Singles 1935-1946. This collection brings together every single and B-side Armstrong released during his first decade on Decca Records.

Totaling 136 tracks, with many available digitally for the first time, the comprehensive collection is a prequel to The Complete Decca Singles 1949-1958, issued at the end of 2016. The tracks are presented in chronological order by original release date, representing an overview of a period during which Satchmo was developing a clear vocal and scatting style and his trumpet playing was second to note.

The Complete Decca Singles 1935-1946 opens with “I’m in the Mood for Love,” recorded by Armstrong upon signing to the recently formed U.S. Decca Label. Many other hits are represented throughout the collection, including “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Public Melody Number One,” and “Swing That Music.”

Notable collaborations are also featured, including Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald’s first-ever duets, “You Won’t Be Satisfied (Until You Break My Heart” and “The Frim Fram Sauce,” and his duet with Bing Crosby, “Pennies from Heaven,” the title track of the 1936 film they starred in together.

The Complete Decca Singles 1935-1946 is available here: https://UMe.lnk.to/LouisCompleteDecca