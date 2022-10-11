Louis Armstrong, Keith Jarrett, Bill Frisell & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

First Ever Vinyl Reissue of Bayete’s 1972 Worlds Around the Sun: Jazz Dispensary and Vinyl Me, Please have partnered to reissue Bayete’s Worlds Around the Sun on vinyl for the first time since its 1972 release. The reissue marks the 50th anniversary of pianist/composer Todd Cochran’s debut, featuring a star-studded lineup with Bobby Hutcherson, Fred Berry, Oscar Brashear, Michael Carvin and Wayne Wallace. The album is available now on remastered 180-gram sun swirl vinyl. The vinyl reissue, limited to 1,000 copies, was mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio with AAA lacquers cut from the original analog tapes.

First-Ever Official Louis Armstrong Christmas Album: Verve will release a collection of nearly all of Louis Armstrong’s holiday recordings in one cohesive compilation. Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule, the first ever official Louis Armstrong full-length holiday-themed album, will be released on October 28. The 11-track album features six Satchmo Decca singles from the 1950s, as well as duets with two of his favorite vocal partners: Velma Middleton on “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and Ella Fitzgerald on “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.”

Craft Celebrates the 60th Anniversary of Vince Guaraldi Breakthrough Album: Craft Recordings celebrates the 60th anniversary of pianist Vince Guaraldi’s breakthrough album, Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus, with bonus-filled deluxe reissues with remastered audio and a treasure-trove of rare or never-before-heard alternate takes and outtakes. The album will be reissued on 2-CD and digital formats on November 12. A 3-LP edition will also be issued on February 24, as part of Craft’s ongoing Small Batch series.

New Dave Liebman and Richie Beirach Book: Longtime friends NEA Jazz Master saxophonist Dave Liebman and pianist Richie Beirach have collaborated on a new book, Ruminations and Reflections – The Musical Journey of Dave Liebman and Richie Beirach, published on September 12 via Cymbal Press. More than just a jazz biography, Ruminations and Reflections, is a masterclass in how to improvise, jazz theory, how to listen to jazz, and the business of being a musician in today’s world.

Next Jazz Legacy Accepting Applications for Second Inaugural Class: Next Jazz Legacy, the program from New Music USA and the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, is currently accepting candidate submissions for its second inaugural class, now through October 17. Apply here. Spearheaded by New Music USA President and CEO Vanessa Reid, and Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Terri Lyne Carrington, Next Jazz Legacy hopes to continue its mission of increasing opportunities for women and non-binary improvisers who are underrepresented in the art form.

New and Upcoming Albums

Bill Frisell, Four (Blue Note): Six-strings icon Bill Frisell will release his third Blue Note album as a leader, Four, on November 11. Described via a press release as “a stunning meditation on loss, renewal and friendship,” the album brings together a new lineup of musical friends and like-minded spirits, featuring pianist Gerald Clayton, drummer Jonathan Blake and longtime Frisell collaborator Greg Tardy on saxophone, clarinet and bass clarinet.

Keith Jarrett, Bordeaux Concert (ECM): Bordeaux Concert, documenting Keith Jarrett’s last solo piano performance in France, was recently released via ECM Records. The album captures Jarrett’s performance at the Auditorium de l’Opéra National de Bordeaux on July 6, 2016. Bordeaux Concert is the third album to be released from Jarrett’s 2016 solo concert tour, following Munich 2016 and Budapest Concert.

Jan Lundgren and Hans Backenroth, The Gallery Concerts II: Jazz Poetry (ACT): Pianist Jan Lundgren and double bassist Hans Backenroth, two of the biggest names of today’s Nordic jazz scene, share an intense musical dialogue on Jazz Poetry, due out on October 28. This is the second release in ACT Music’s The Gallery Concerts series and is described via a press release as a showcase of chamber jazz at its finest.

Thumbscrew, Multicolored Midnight (Cuneiform): All-star trio Thumbscrew continues to hone its unique sound on Multicolored Midnight, which will be released on September 30th and celebrates the group’s tenth anniversary. The new album features bassist Michael Formanek, drummer/vibraphonist Tomas Fujiwara, and guitarist Mary Halvorson applying their craft on a set of eleven original pieces oscillating between detailed composition and unbridled improvisation.

Live Music and Festival News

Jesse Harris Screening Event and Intimate Performance: Songwriter Jesse Harris has announced a special event for October 12 at New York’s Roxy Cinema. The event will debut a series of video accompaniments to Silver Balloon, inspired by the avant-garde films from the likes of Jonas Mekas, Andy Warhol and Chris Marker. The screenings will be followed by a Q&A session with Harris and collaborator Kenny Wollesen, as well as an intimate performance of some of the songs from the upcoming record, which will be out on October 21 on Secret Sun.

Miguel Zenón Tour Continues: Saxophonist/composer and MacArthur Fellow Miguel Zenón continues a national tour to celebrate his new album, Musica De Las Americas, his recently-released full-length of original works inspired by his passion for the history of the American continent. These concerts feature his longstanding quartet of pianist Luis Perdomo, bassist Hans Glawischnig, and drummer Henry Cole. Check out all Zenón’s upcoming tour dates here.

Penn Live Arts’ Coltrane Festival, October 14-23: Penn Live Arts’ Coltrane Festival honors the legacy of John and Alice Coltrane via an exciting program of world premieres, commissions and an impressive line-up of artists. Taking place on October 14-23, the festival explores the immense impact this duo had on American music, with an exciting emphasis on Alice’s significant and often underrepresented contributions. The lineup features Lakecia Benjamin, who is also the festival’s Artistic Advisor, plus Pam Tanowitz DancePam Tanowitz Dance, Ravi Coltrane and Brandee Younger, among others. More here.

The Greyboy Allstars Announce New Year’s Eve Run at The Casbah: The Greyboy Allstars will celebrate the new year with a three-night run at The Casbah in San Diego, California, on December 29-31. They will be joined on these hometown performances by DJ Greyboy for whom the band was named while collaborating with the legendary turntablist back in 1993. The Casbah shows will also serve as a kick-off celebration for The Greyboy Allstars 30th anniversary in 2023. More here.