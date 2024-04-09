Lizz Wright | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today, we welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast Lizz Wright, one of the most acclaimed vocalists on the scene today. In this conversation, she shares insights on her new album, Shadow, and some of the personal stories and experiences that have inspired this invigorating new collection of her own compositions and takes on beloved classics. This is a special record because it marks her studio debut album on her label, Blues & Greens, which we also discuss in this podcast. In addition to talking about some of the people who have helped Wright create Shadow, we delve into some of her earliest memories in music and talk about her journey in music.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Lizz Wright via the player below. Her new album, Shadow, will be released on her Blues & Greens label on April 12. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.

Listen on: