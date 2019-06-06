Listen to the Lineup: The 40th Annual Montreal Jazz Festival

Peter Frampton is among the headliners of the 2019 Festival International de Jazz de Montreal, which runs June 26 through July 6 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo: Courtesy GRAMMY.com)
Summer is upon us, and with it comes the 40th edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto. The fest is all set to take place June 26 through July 6 in downtown Montreal, with several hundred thousand people descending upon the Canadian city to experience the biggest jazz celebration in the world.
This year’s festival offers a vast lineup that brilliantly brings together jazz, blues, rock, reggae, world music and electronic music, with more than 500 concerts — two-thirds of which are free — presented over 11 days in nearly 30 venues. From small intimate jazz clubs to huge outdoor concerts, from legends to young emerging prodigies, from international artists to local talents, the Montreal Jazz Festival covers the whole spectrum of musical possibilities. To give you a taste, we put together a playlist featuring the best of this year’s headliners, with heavyweights from multiple genres. George Benson, Alan Parsons, Bryan Adams, Buddy Guy, Norah Jones, and Peter Frampton join a roster of talented jazz stalwarts like Chick Corea, Dianne Reeves, Brian Blade and Christian McBride, as well as a cohort of young stars like Jacob Collier, Christian Scott and Julian Lage, to create a truly groove-worthy experience.
Interested in planning a trip to the 40th Annual Montreal Jazz Festival? In the area and want to stop by for a free concert? Visit the fest’s website for everything you need to know.
With The Love In My Heart
Jacob Collier, Metropole Orkest, Jules Buckley
Djesse (Vol. 1)
Songs She Never Heard (feat. Logan Richardson)
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Logan Richardson
Ancestral Recall
Feels So Good (Lifted)
Dianne Reeves, George Duke, Nadia Washington
Beautiful Life
The Yellow Nimbus-Pt. 2
Chick Corea
Antidote
Jaya
Ambrose Akinmusire
When The Heart Emerges Glistening
Lonely Town (feat. Joey Calderazzo & Marquis Hill)
Kurt Elling, Joey Calderazzo, Marquis Hill
The Questions
Chucho’s Mood
Chucho Valdés
Jazz Batá 2
Bad Kids To The Back
Snarky Puppy
Immigrance
Aziza Dance
Lionel Loueke
GAÏA
Born to Trouble
Brad Mehldau
Finding Gabriel
What About the Body
Donny McCaslin
Blow.
Talk To Me
Bryan Adams
Shine A Light
The Windup
Julian Lage
Love Hurts
Ponder This
Lowdown Brass Band
Lowdown Breaks
The Middle Man
Christian McBride
Christian McBride’s New Jawn
Autumn Leaves
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Galactic Panama
Danilo Perez
Providencia
Wintertime
Norah Jones
Begin Again
Cognac
Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Keith Richards
The Blues Is Alive And Well
Fly to Me
Alan Parsons
The Secret
Les amours perdues
Stacey Kent
I Know I Dream : The Orchestral Sessions (Deluxe Version)
Self Portrait In Three Colors
Ravi Coltrane
Mad 6
The Mugician
Keyon Harrold, Josh David Barrett
The Mugician
Ark.La.Tex.
Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band
Landmarks
Blooze
Peter Frampton
Fingerprints
Nadine (Is It You)
George Benson
Walking To New Orleans
Sunshine (I Can Fly)
Raul Midon, Metropole Orkest
If You Really Want
On My Own
Madeleine Peyroux
Anthem
Don’t Need The Real Thing
Kandace Springs
Indigo
Move On
Cyrille Aimee
Move On: A Sondheim Adventure
Circle of Life
Joshua Redman Quartet
Come What May
Vivo Sonhando
Bebel Gilberto
Tudo
Golden Striker
Ron Carter, Donald Vega, Russell Malone
Golden Striker Live at Theaterstübchen Kassel
Morning Sun
Melody Gardot
Currency Of Man
Human Nature
Vijay Iyer
Solo