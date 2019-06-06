Listen to the Lineup: The 40th Annual Montreal Jazz Festival

Peter Frampton is among the headliners of the 2019 Festival International de Jazz de Montreal, which runs June 26 through July 6 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo: Courtesy GRAMMY.com)

Summer is upon us, and with it comes the 40th edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto. The fest is all set to take place June 26 through July 6 in downtown Montreal, with several hundred thousand people descending upon the Canadian city to experience the biggest jazz celebration in the world.

This year’s festival offers a vast lineup that brilliantly brings together jazz, blues, rock, reggae, world music and electronic music, with more than 500 concerts — two-thirds of which are free — presented over 11 days in nearly 30 venues. From small intimate jazz clubs to huge outdoor concerts, from legends to young emerging prodigies, from international artists to local talents, the Montreal Jazz Festival covers the whole spectrum of musical possibilities. To give you a taste, we put together a playlist featuring the best of this year’s headliners, with heavyweights from multiple genres. George Benson, Alan Parsons, Bryan Adams, Buddy Guy, Norah Jones, and Peter Frampton join a roster of talented jazz stalwarts like Chick Corea, Dianne Reeves, Brian Blade and Christian McBride, as well as a cohort of young stars like Jacob Collier, Christian Scott and Julian Lage, to create a truly groove-worthy experience.

Interested in planning a trip to the 40th Annual Montreal Jazz Festival? In the area and want to stop by for a free concert? Visit the fest’s website for everything you need to know.

