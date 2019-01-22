Listen to the Lineup: GroundUP Music Fest 2019

The third edition of the GroundUP Music Festival is set to take place Feb. 8-10 on Miami Beach, bringing a riveting mix of artists from jazz, world music, R&B, indie rock and more to the intimate confines of the North Beach Bandshell. The festival — the brainchild of Snarky Puppy bassist Michael League — is equal parts intimate and immersive, with only about 1800 tickets available per day. Performances are held on two separate stages, and despite a jam-packed schedule, there are no overlapping sets. That’s music to any festivalgoer’s ears.
In addition to music, the festival also serves as a showcase for local restaurants and vendors (not to mention spectacular views of the beach). Masterclasses are another integral part of the festival’s programming. Offered in Coconut Grove and throughout the festival premises, these intimate workshops allow attendees to get up close and personal with headlining artists. (Last year’s fest included a bass workshop with Victor Wooten and an a capella singalong with Banda Magda’s Magda Giannikou, see below).
League’s Grammy-winning ensemble Snarky Puppy will perform across all three nights (and in three different lineups), debuting material from their new album Immigrance, which was announced on Friday and is scheduled for release on March 15. Additional headliners include the multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird, who will perform two sets; the saxophonist Chris Potter; and singer-songwriter David Crosby. Soul-jazz sensation Lalah Hathaway and Cameroon-born bass phenom Richard Bona have been named the festival’s artists-at-large, in which capacity they will headline sets with various artists throughout the fest.
Tank and the Bangas, a New Orleans-based R&B group on the rise, will bring their funky brand of crossover jazz to the bandshell stage, as will the poetry-minded Peruvian vocalist Susana Baca. Current and former Snarky Puppy members like trumpeter Mike “Maz” Maher and keyboardist Bill Laurance will take the stage for individual sets, and frequent Snarky Puppy collaborator Lucy Woodward, a genre-spanning vocalist, is also scheduled to appear. Additional performers include Michael League’s rhythm-centric world-music vehicle Bokanté and the Moroccan musical collective Innov Gnawa. For a full festival lineup, visit the GroundUP Music Fest website.
The playlist below, featuring headliners from this year’s fest, offers a taste of what GroundUp has to offer. As you listen, imagine yourself lounging in the sand in South Beach style, or maybe sipping a mojito in the premium VIP & Artist Skylounge. Then, make it a reality by booking your tickets now: festival.groundupmusic.net/tickets
Feature image: Michael League (center) and Snarky Puppy perform at the 2018 GroundUp Music Festival in Miami.
Shofukan – Snarky Puppy – We Like It Here
Tarova – Snarky Puppy – Culcha Vulcha
Something – Snarky Puppy, Lalah Hathaway – Family Dinner Vol. 1
Angel (Live) – Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live!
Glory – David Crosby – Here If You Listen
The Us Below – David Crosby – Lighthouse
Spaceships – Single Edit – Tank and The Bangas – Spaceships
Rollercoasters – Tank and The Bangas – Think Tank
Molino Molero – Live – Snarky Puppy, Susana Baca, Charlie Hunter – Family Dinner, Vol. 2
Negra Presentuosa – Susana Baca – Susana Baca
Time To Run – Bill Laurance – Aftersun
The Rush – Bill Laurance – Live At Union Chapel
How Bout Them Funky Knuckles – Funky Knuckles – Meta-Musica
Swagism – Ghost-Note, Nigel Hall – Swagism
Pace Maker – Ghost-Note, Bobby Sparks – Swagism
Portal – PRD Mais – Rittenhouse
Tico Tico no Almeida – PRD Mais – Rittenhouse
All the Way Home – Bokanté, Metropole Orkest, Jules Buckley – What Heat
Limyè – Bokanté – Strange Circles
Battlefield (A Letter To You) – Michelle Willis – See Us Through
It’ll Rain Today – Michelle Willis – See Us Through
Bangara – Innov Gnawa – Innov Gnawa
Toura Toura – Innov Gnawa – Innov Gnawa
16 Bars – Funky Knuckles – Meta-Musica
Wise Willis – Funky Knuckles – New Birth
Too Hot to Last – Snarky Puppy, Lucy Woodward – Family Dinner Vol. 1
Ladykiller – Lucy Woodward – Til They Bang On The Door
La Semana – House of Waters – House Of Waters
Hamza – House of Waters, Priya Darshini – House Of Waters
G Street – New York Gypsy All Stars – Dromomania
America Cocek – New York Gypsy All Stars – Dromomania
Dream Away – Maz – Idealist
The Rain In June – Maz, Shaun Martin – Idealist
Stay Warm – The O’Pears – Stay Warm
Long Winter – The O’Pears – Like Those Nights
El Enamorado – La Perla – Paren la Bulla
Paren la Bulla – La Perla – Paren la Bulla
Bloodless – Andrew Bird – Bloodless
Fake Palindromes – Andrew Bird – The Mysterious Production of Eggs
The Source – Chris Potter – Gratitude
Train – Chris Potter – Follow The Red Line – Live At The Village Vanguard
Bilongo – Richard Bona, Mandekan Cubano – Heritage