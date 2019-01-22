Listen to the Lineup: GroundUP Music Fest 2019

The third edition of the GroundUP Music Festival is set to take place Feb. 8-10 on Miami Beach, bringing a riveting mix of artists from jazz, world music, R&B, indie rock and more to the intimate confines of the North Beach Bandshell. The festival — the brainchild of Snarky Puppy bassist Michael League — is equal parts intimate and immersive, with only about 1800 tickets available per day. Performances are held on two separate stages, and despite a jam-packed schedule, there are no overlapping sets. That’s music to any festivalgoer’s ears.

In addition to music, the festival also serves as a showcase for local restaurants and vendors (not to mention spectacular views of the beach). Masterclasses are another integral part of the festival’s programming. Offered in Coconut Grove and throughout the festival premises, these intimate workshops allow attendees to get up close and personal with headlining artists. (Last year’s fest included a bass workshop with Victor Wooten and an a capella singalong with Banda Magda’s Magda Giannikou, see below).

League’s Grammy-winning ensemble Snarky Puppy will perform across all three nights (and in three different lineups), debuting material from their new album Immigrance, which was announced on Friday and is scheduled for release on March 15. Additional headliners include the multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird, who will perform two sets; the saxophonist Chris Potter; and singer-songwriter David Crosby. Soul-jazz sensation Lalah Hathaway and Cameroon-born bass phenom Richard Bona have been named the festival’s artists-at-large, in which capacity they will headline sets with various artists throughout the fest.

Tank and the Bangas, a New Orleans-based R&B group on the rise, will bring their funky brand of crossover jazz to the bandshell stage, as will the poetry-minded Peruvian vocalist Susana Baca. Current and former Snarky Puppy members like trumpeter Mike “Maz” Maher and keyboardist Bill Laurance will take the stage for individual sets, and frequent Snarky Puppy collaborator Lucy Woodward, a genre-spanning vocalist, is also scheduled to appear. Additional performers include Michael League’s rhythm-centric world-music vehicle Bokanté and the Moroccan musical collective Innov Gnawa. For a full festival lineup, visit the GroundUP Music Fest website.

The playlist below, featuring headliners from this year’s fest, offers a taste of what GroundUp has to offer. As you listen, imagine yourself lounging in the sand in South Beach style, or maybe sipping a mojito in the premium VIP & Artist Skylounge. Then, make it a reality by booking your tickets now: festival.groundupmusic.net/tickets

Feature image: Michael League (center) and Snarky Puppy perform at the 2018 GroundUp Music Festival in Miami.

