Listen to the Lineup: 2019 International Jazz Day Global Concert

Headliners for the 2018 International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert in St. Petersburg, Russia, gather for a photo. (Photo: Courtesy Public Broadcasting Service)

Established by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2011 at the initiative of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock, and recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities worldwide every April 30th to celebrate the art of jazz, highlighting its important role in encouraging dialogue, combating discrimination and promoting human dignity. Concerts are held in more than 190 cities around the world, and each year, the festivities are crowned by an All-Star Global Concert featuring the biggest names in modern jazz. The concert, which is hosted by a different city every year, is broadcast live to millions of viewers worldwide via YouTube, Facebook and a UNESCO web stream. This year, the concert comes to Melbourne, Australia.

Iconic jazz pianist Herbie Hancock (U.S.) and acclaimed trumpeter James Morrison (Australia) will serve as artistic co-directors of the All-Star Global Concert, and John Beasley (U.S.) will serve as the evening’s musical director. The concert itself will feature performances by an international roster of artists from more than a dozen countries. Confirmed performers include Cieavash Arian (Iran), William Barton (Australia), Dee Dee Bridgewater (U.S.), Till Brönner (Germany), A Bu (China), Igor Butman (Russian Federation), Eli Degibri (Israel), Kurt Elling (U.S.), Matthew Jodrell (Australia), Ledisi (U.S.), Eijiro Nakagawa (Japan), Mark Nightingale (United Kingdom), Chico Pinheiro (Brazil), Tineke Postma (Netherlands), Antonio Sánchez (Mexico), Nathan Schreiber (Australia), Somi (U.S.), Lizz Wright (U.S.) and Tarek Yamani (Lebanon).

Want to get acquainted with this year’s global jazz ambassadors? Check out our playlist below, then tune in April 30 to the International Jazz Day YouTube and Facebook channels to watch the concert live.

Listen on: qobuz

Imagine (feat. P!Nk, Seal, India.Arie, Jeff Beck, Konono N°1, & Oumou Sangare)
Herbie Hancock,
The Imagine Project

Sydney By Night
James Morrison
Postcards From Down Under

I Mean You
John Beasley
MONK’estra, Vol. 2

Kalkadunga Yurdu [Kalkadoon Man]
William Barton, The Australian Voices
The Australian Voices

Within Everything
Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band
Body And Shadow

Wingspan
Igor Butman, Conrad Herwig,  Alex Sipiagin, David Kikoski, Kenny Davis, Jeff Watts  Reflections

The Messenger (feat. ELEW)
Theo Croker, ELEW
The Messenger 

Soul Perspective
Joey DeFrancesco
In the Key of the Universe

This I Dig of You
Eli Degibri
Soul Station: A Tribute to Hank Mobley

A Secret in Three Views (feat. John McLean & Stu Mindeman)
Kurt Elling,
The Questions

The Spectre
Alex Han with James Genus
Spirit

Once in a While
Paul Grabowsky, Mirko Guerrini, Niko Schauble
Torrio!

Speak Low
Antonio Hart
Blessings

The Passage, Pt . 2 
Ilia Skibinsky feat. Matt Jodrell & Matthew Silberman
The Passage

Taal Aditaal
Aditya Kalyanpur
Taal Aditaal

Add To Me
Ledisi
Let Love Rule

Somebody Loves Me
Jane Monheit
The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald

Green Eyes
James Muller, SCJO
Okay

Bolivia
Eijiro Nakagawa
Legend and Lion

Out of the Box
Mark Nightingale
Out of the Box

How Fun It Is To Year Whip
Jeff Parker
The New Breed

Flashes
Chico Pinheiro
Chico Pinheiro

Sea Skies
Tineke Postma
Sonic Halo

Everybody Gets the Blues
Eric Reed
Everybody Gets the Blues

Try a Little Tenderness
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Memphis …Yes, I’m Ready

The Good Life
Till Brönner
The Good Life

Long Road
Antonio Sánchez
Lines In The Sand

Let Me
Somi
Petite Afrique

Half Steppin?
Ben Williams
Coming Of Age

Grace
Lizz Wright
Grace

Prelude No. II in C Minor
Tarek Yamani Trio
Ashur

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON