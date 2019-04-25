Listen to the Lineup: 2019 International Jazz Day Global Concert

Headliners for the 2018 International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert in St. Petersburg, Russia, gather for a photo. (Photo: Courtesy Public Broadcasting Service)

Established by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2011 at the initiative of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock, and recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities worldwide every April 30th to celebrate the art of jazz, highlighting its important role in encouraging dialogue, combating discrimination and promoting human dignity. Concerts are held in more than 190 cities around the world, and each year, the festivities are crowned by an All-Star Global Concert featuring the biggest names in modern jazz. The concert, which is hosted by a different city every year, is broadcast live to millions of viewers worldwide via YouTube, Facebook and a UNESCO web stream. This year, the concert comes to Melbourne, Australia.

Iconic jazz pianist Herbie Hancock (U.S.) and acclaimed trumpeter James Morrison (Australia) will serve as artistic co-directors of the All-Star Global Concert, and John Beasley (U.S.) will serve as the evening’s musical director. The concert itself will feature performances by an international roster of artists from more than a dozen countries. Confirmed performers include Cieavash Arian (Iran), William Barton (Australia), Dee Dee Bridgewater (U.S.), Till Brönner (Germany), A Bu (China), Igor Butman (Russian Federation), Eli Degibri (Israel), Kurt Elling (U.S.), Matthew Jodrell (Australia), Ledisi (U.S.), Eijiro Nakagawa (Japan), Mark Nightingale (United Kingdom), Chico Pinheiro (Brazil), Tineke Postma (Netherlands), Antonio Sánchez (Mexico), Nathan Schreiber (Australia), Somi (U.S.), Lizz Wright (U.S.) and Tarek Yamani (Lebanon).

Want to get acquainted with this year’s global jazz ambassadors? Check out our playlist below, then tune in April 30 to the International Jazz Day YouTube and Facebook channels to watch the concert live.

