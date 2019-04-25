Listen to the Lineup: 2019 International Jazz Day Global Concert

Headliners for the 2018 International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert in St. Petersburg, Russia, gather for a photo. (Photo: Courtesy Public Broadcasting Service)
Established by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2011 at the initiative of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock, and recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities worldwide every April 30th to celebrate the art of jazz, highlighting its important role in encouraging dialogue, combating discrimination and promoting human dignity. Concerts are held in more than 190 cities around the world, and each year, the festivities are crowned by an All-Star Global Concert featuring the biggest names in modern jazz. The concert, which is hosted by a different city every year, is broadcast live to millions of viewers worldwide via YouTube, Facebook and a UNESCO web stream. This year, the concert comes to Melbourne, Australia.
Iconic jazz pianist Herbie Hancock (U.S.) and acclaimed trumpeter James Morrison (Australia) will serve as artistic co-directors of the All-Star Global Concert, and John Beasley (U.S.) will serve as the evening’s musical director. The concert itself will feature performances by an international roster of artists from more than a dozen countries. Confirmed performers include Cieavash Arian (Iran), William Barton (Australia), Dee Dee Bridgewater (U.S.), Till Brönner (Germany), A Bu (China), Igor Butman (Russian Federation), Eli Degibri (Israel), Kurt Elling (U.S.), Matthew Jodrell (Australia), Ledisi (U.S.), Eijiro Nakagawa (Japan), Mark Nightingale (United Kingdom), Chico Pinheiro (Brazil), Tineke Postma (Netherlands), Antonio Sánchez (Mexico), Nathan Schreiber (Australia), Somi (U.S.), Lizz Wright (U.S.) and Tarek Yamani (Lebanon).
Want to get acquainted with this year’s global jazz ambassadors? Check out our playlist below, then tune in April 30 to the International Jazz Day YouTube and Facebook channels to watch the concert live.
Imagine (feat. P!Nk, Seal, India.Arie, Jeff Beck, Konono N°1, & Oumou Sangare)
Herbie Hancock,
The Imagine Project
Sydney By Night
James Morrison
Postcards From Down Under
I Mean You
John Beasley
MONK’estra, Vol. 2
Kalkadunga Yurdu [Kalkadoon Man]
William Barton, The Australian Voices
The Australian Voices
Within Everything
Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band
Body And Shadow
Wingspan
Igor Butman, Conrad Herwig, Alex Sipiagin, David Kikoski, Kenny Davis, Jeff Watts Reflections
The Messenger (feat. ELEW)
Theo Croker, ELEW
The Messenger
Soul Perspective
Joey DeFrancesco
In the Key of the Universe
This I Dig of You
Eli Degibri
Soul Station: A Tribute to Hank Mobley
A Secret in Three Views (feat. John McLean & Stu Mindeman)
Kurt Elling,
The Questions
The Spectre
Alex Han with James Genus
Spirit
Once in a While
Paul Grabowsky, Mirko Guerrini, Niko Schauble
Torrio!
Speak Low
Antonio Hart
Blessings
The Passage, Pt . 2
Ilia Skibinsky feat. Matt Jodrell & Matthew Silberman
The Passage
Taal Aditaal
Aditya Kalyanpur
Taal Aditaal
Add To Me
Ledisi
Let Love Rule
Somebody Loves Me
Jane Monheit
The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald
Green Eyes
James Muller, SCJO
Okay
Bolivia
Eijiro Nakagawa
Legend and Lion
Out of the Box
Mark Nightingale
Out of the Box
How Fun It Is To Year Whip
Jeff Parker
The New Breed
Flashes
Chico Pinheiro
Chico Pinheiro
Sea Skies
Tineke Postma
Sonic Halo
Everybody Gets the Blues
Eric Reed
Everybody Gets the Blues
Try a Little Tenderness
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Memphis …Yes, I’m Ready
The Good Life
Till Brönner
The Good Life
Long Road
Antonio Sánchez
Lines In The Sand
Let Me
Somi
Petite Afrique
Half Steppin?
Ben Williams
Coming Of Age
Grace
Lizz Wright
Grace
Prelude No. II in C Minor
Tarek Yamani Trio
Ashur