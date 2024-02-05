Listen to the 2024 Jazz GRAMMY Award Winners

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony honored the best recordings, compositions and artists from October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023, as chosen by members of The Recording Academy. Winners were announced during a ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah and held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on February 4. Below is a full list of its jazz categories’ nominees, including the newly-established “Best Alternative Jazz Album” category, with award winners in bold.
Best Jazz Performance
Jon Batiste, “Movement 18′ (Heroes)”
Lakecia Benjamin, “Basquiat”
Adam Blackstone feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté, “Vulnerable (Live)”
Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding, “But Not for Me”
Samara Joy, “Tight”
Best Vocal Jazz Album
Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, For Ella 2
Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding, Alive at the Village Vanguard
Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society, Dynamic Maximum Tension
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart, Basie Swings the Blues
Vince Mendoza and Metropole Orkest, Olympians
Mingus Big Band, The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias, Quietude
Ivan Lins with The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra, My Heart Speaks
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band, Vox Humana
Luciana Souza and Trio Corrente, Cometa
Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo, El Arte del Bolero, Vol. 2
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily, Love in Exile
Louis Cole, Quality Over Opinion
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue, SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Cory Henry, Live at the Piano
Meshell Ndegeocello, The Omnichord Real Book
Elsewhere: Laufey‘s Bewitched won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album; As We Speak by Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia won Best Contemporary Instrumental Album; Shakti‘s This Moment won Best Global Music Album. Click here to check out to fill list of winners.
Featured graphic courtesy of The Recording Academy.
