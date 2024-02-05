Listen to the 2024 Jazz GRAMMY Award Winners


The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony honored the best recordings, compositions and artists from October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023, as chosen by members of The Recording Academy. Winners were announced during a ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah and held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on February 4. Below is a full list of its jazz categories’ nominees, including the newly-established “Best Alternative Jazz Album” category, with award winners in bold.

 

Best Jazz Performance

  • Jon Batiste, “Movement 18′ (Heroes)”
  • Lakecia Benjamin, “Basquiat”
  • Adam Blackstone feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté, “Vulnerable (Live)”
  • Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding, “But Not for Me”
  • Samara Joy, “Tight”

 

Best Vocal Jazz Album

  • Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, For Ella 2
  • Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding, Alive at the Village Vanguard
  • Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke, Lean In
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant, Mélusine
  • Nicole Zuraitis, How Love Begins

 

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

  • Kenny Barron, The Source
  • Lakecia Benjamin, Phoenix
  • Adam Blackstone, Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
  • Billy Childs, The Winds of Change
  • Pat Metheny, Dream Box

 

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

  • ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla, The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo
  • Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society, Dynamic Maximum Tension
  • The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart, Basie Swings the Blues
  • Vince Mendoza and Metropole Orkest, Olympians
  • Mingus Big Band, The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

 

Best Latin Jazz Album

  • Eliane Elias, Quietude
  • Ivan Lins with The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra, My Heart Speaks
  • Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band, Vox Humana
  • Luciana Souza and Trio Corrente, Cometa
  • Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo, El Arte del Bolero, Vol. 2

 

Best Alternative Jazz Album

  • Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily, Love in Exile
  • Louis Cole, Quality Over Opinion
  • Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue, SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
  • Cory Henry, Live at the Piano
  • Meshell Ndegeocello, The Omnichord Real Book

 

Elsewhere: Laufey‘s Bewitched won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album; As We Speak by Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia won Best Contemporary Instrumental Album; Shakti‘s This Moment won Best Global Music Album. Click here to check out to fill list of winners.

Featured graphic courtesy of The Recording Academy.

