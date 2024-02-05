Listen to the 2024 Jazz GRAMMY Award Winners

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony honored the best recordings, compositions and artists from October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023, as chosen by members of The Recording Academy. Winners were announced during a ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah and held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on February 4. Below is a full list of its jazz categories’ nominees, including the newly-established “Best Alternative Jazz Album” category, with award winners in bold.

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste, “Movement 18′ (Heroes)”

Lakecia Benjamin, “Basquiat”

Adam Blackstone feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté, “Vulnerable (Live)”

Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding, “But Not for Me”

Samara Joy, “Tight”

Best Vocal Jazz Album

Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, For Ella 2

Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding, Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke, Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Mélusine

Nicole Zuraitis, How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron, The Source

Lakecia Benjamin, Phoenix

Adam Blackstone, Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs, The Winds of Change

Pat Metheny, Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla, The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society, Dynamic Maximum Tension

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart, Basie Swings the Blues

Vince Mendoza and Metropole Orkest, Olympians

Mingus Big Band, The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias, Quietude

Ivan Lins with The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra, My Heart Speaks

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band, Vox Humana

Luciana Souza and Trio Corrente, Cometa

Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo, El Arte del Bolero, Vol. 2

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily, Love in Exile

Louis Cole, Quality Over Opinion

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue, SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Cory Henry, Live at the Piano

Meshell Ndegeocello, The Omnichord Real Book

Elsewhere: Laufey‘s Bewitched won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album; As We Speak by Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia won Best Contemporary Instrumental Album; Shakti‘s This Moment won Best Global Music Album. Click here to check out to fill list of winners.

