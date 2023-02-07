Listen to the 2023 Jazz GRAMMY Award Winners

The winners of the 65th GRAMMY Awards were announced at a pre-show ceremony and main ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah. The ceremony was held in Los Angeles, California, from the Crypto.com Arena on February 5 and broadcast on CBS. Below is a full list of its jazz categories’ nominees, with award winners in bold.
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- Ambrose Akinmusire, “Rounds (Live)”
- Gerald Albright, “Keep Holding On”
- Melissa Aldana, “Falling”
- Marcus Baylor, “Call of the Drum”
- John Beasley, “Cherokee/Koko”
- Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, “Endangered Species”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- The Baylor Project, The Evening: Live at APPARATUS
- Carmen Lundy, Fade to Black
- Cécile McLorin Salvant, Ghost Song
- The Manhattan Transfer with the WDR Funkhausorchester, Fifty
- Samara Joy, Linger Awhile
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade, LongGone
- Peter Erskine Trio, Live in Italy
- Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens, New Standards, Vol. 1
- Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese and esperanza spalding, Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
- Yellowjackets, Parallel Motion
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren and SWR Big Band, Bird Lives
- Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows, Assembly of Shadows
- Ron Carter and The Jazzkaar Festival Big Band directed by Christian Jacob, Remembering Bob Freedman
- Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Robbie Cuber and WDR Big Band conducted by Michael Abene, Center Stage
- Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson and the Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring The Conga Patria Son Jarocho Collective, Fandango at The Wall in New York
- Arturo Sandoval, Rhythm & Soul
- Danilo Pérez featuring The Global Messengers, Crisálida
- Flora Purim, If You Will
- Miguel Zenón, Música De Las Américas
In addition to bagging a GRAMMY for Best Jazz Vocal Album, rising star vocalist Samara Joy also won the coveted prize for Best New Artist. Elsewhere, Michael Bublé’s Higher won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III won Best R&B Album. Snarky Puppy’s Empire Central also earned a GRAMMY, winning for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.
In the arrangement categories, John Beasley was awarded for his arrangement of Charlie Parker’s signature tune “Scrapple from the Apple” and Vince Mendoza for his arrangement of Christine McVie’s “Songbird.” Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder’s Get On Board won for Best Traditional Blues Album, Geoffrey Keezer’s “Refuge” won for Best Instrumental Composition and Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones received the GRAMMY for Best Opera Recording.
