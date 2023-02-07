Listen to the 2023 Jazz GRAMMY Award Winners

The winners of the 65th GRAMMY Awards were announced at a pre-show ceremony and main ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah. The ceremony was held in Los Angeles, California, from the Crypto.com Arena on February 5 and broadcast on CBS. Below is a full list of its jazz categories’ nominees, with award winners in bold.

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Ambrose Akinmusire, “Rounds (Live)”

Gerald Albright, “Keep Holding On”

Melissa Aldana, “Falling”

Marcus Baylor, “Call of the Drum”

John Beasley, “Cherokee/Koko”

Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, “Endangered Species”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren and SWR Big Band, Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows, Assembly of Shadows

Ron Carter and The Jazzkaar Festival Big Band directed by Christian Jacob, Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Robbie Cuber and WDR Big Band conducted by Michael Abene, Center Stage

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson and the Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

In addition to bagging a GRAMMY for Best Jazz Vocal Album, rising star vocalist Samara Joy also won the coveted prize for Best New Artist. Elsewhere, Michael Bublé’s Higher won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III won Best R&B Album. Snarky Puppy’s Empire Central also earned a GRAMMY, winning for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

In the arrangement categories, John Beasley was awarded for his arrangement of Charlie Parker’s signature tune “Scrapple from the Apple” and Vince Mendoza for his arrangement of Christine McVie’s “Songbird.” Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder’s Get On Board won for Best Traditional Blues Album, Geoffrey Keezer’s “Refuge” won for Best Instrumental Composition and Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones received the GRAMMY for Best Opera Recording.

