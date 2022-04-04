Listen to the 2022 Jazz GRAMMY Award Winners

The 64th GRAMMYs were presented on Sunday, April 3, at a ceremony in Las Vegas, hosted by Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah. Below is a full list of its jazz categories’ nominees, with award winners in bold.
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, “Sackodougou”
Kenny Barron, “Kick Those Feet”
Jon Batiste, “Bigger Than Us”
Terence Blanchard, “Absence”
Chick Corea, “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project, Generations
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Nnenna Freelon, Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlato, Flor
Esperanza Spalding, Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jon Batiste, Jazz Selections: Music from and Inspired By Soul
Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet, Absence
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Skyline
Chick Corea, Jon Patitucci & Dave Weckl, Akoustic Band LIVE
Pat Metheny, Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart, Live at Birdland!
Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force, Dear Love
Christian McBride Big Band, For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver
Sun Ra Arkestra, Swirling
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band, Jackets XL
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Cucho Valdés, Mirror Mirror
Carlos Henriquez, The South Bronx Story
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Virtual Birdland
Dafnis Prieto Sextet, Transparency
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo, El Arte Del Bolero
Jon Batiste was one of this year’s big winners, receiving the coveted GRAMMY for Album of the Year for We Are. “Cry” from the record received recognition for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song, while the accompanying video for “Freedom” won Best Music Video. In addition, Batiste received a GRAMMY as one of the composers of the original score for Disney/Pixar’s animated feature Soul, alongside Trent Raznor and Atticus Ross.
Elsewhere, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s collaborative full-length, Love for Sale, was awarded the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album prize, while Béla Fleck received the Best Bluegrass Album GRAMMY for My Bluegrass Heart. In addition, Arooj Aftab made history by becoming the first Pakistani-born artist to win an award, as she took home the Best Global Performance GRAMMY for “Mohabbat” from her acclaimed full-length, Vulture Prince.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners of the Recording Academy’s 64th GRAMMY Awards here.
