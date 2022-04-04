Listen to the 2022 Jazz GRAMMY Award Winners

The 64th GRAMMYs were presented on Sunday, April 3, at a ceremony in Las Vegas, hosted by Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah. Below is a full list of its jazz categories’ nominees, with award winners in bold.

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, “Sackodougou”

Kenny Barron, “Kick Those Feet”

Jon Batiste, “Bigger Than Us”

Terence Blanchard, “Absence”

Chick Corea, “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project, Generations

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon, Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato, Flor

Esperanza Spalding, Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste, Jazz Selections: Music from and Inspired By Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet, Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Skyline

Chick Corea, Jon Patitucci & Dave Weckl, Akoustic Band LIVE

Pat Metheny, Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart, Live at Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force, Dear Love

Christian McBride Big Band, For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver

Sun Ra Arkestra, Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band, Jackets XL

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Cucho Valdés, Mirror Mirror

Carlos Henriquez, The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet, Transparency

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo, El Arte Del Bolero

Jon Batiste was one of this year’s big winners, receiving the coveted GRAMMY for Album of the Year for We Are. “Cry” from the record received recognition for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song, while the accompanying video for “Freedom” won Best Music Video. In addition, Batiste received a GRAMMY as one of the composers of the original score for Disney/Pixar’s animated feature Soul, alongside Trent Raznor and Atticus Ross.

Elsewhere, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s collaborative full-length, Love for Sale, was awarded the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album prize, while Béla Fleck received the Best Bluegrass Album GRAMMY for My Bluegrass Heart. In addition, Arooj Aftab made history by becoming the first Pakistani-born artist to win an award, as she took home the Best Global Performance GRAMMY for “Mohabbat” from her acclaimed full-length, Vulture Prince.

