Listen to “Oleo” from newly unearthed Grant Green album

Resonance Records released two previously unissued albums by guitarist/composer Grant Green – Funk in France: From Paris to Antibes (1969-1970) and Slick! – Live at Oil Can Harry’s – on CD and LP. The two albums are the first official releases of previously unissued Green material in over a decade.

Listen to “Oleo,” from Funk in France, in the player below:

Funk in France represents the earliest known live recordings of Green as a leader; it was captured at ORTF Studios in Paris in 1969 and at the Antibes Jazz Festival in Juan-les-Pins in 1970. Slick!, on the other hand, represents the latest known live recordings and was captured at Oil Can Harry’s in Vancouver, B.C., in 1975.

Both albums feature remastered high-resolution audio transferred directly from the original tape reels. Both packages include 48-page booklets with essays, rare and previously unpublished photos, and interviews with such artists as organist Dr. Lonnie Smith and Green’s eldest son and guitarist Greg Green (aka Grant Green Jr.).

For more information, go to https://resonancerecords.org/. You can also watch a short documentary about the two albums in the player below: