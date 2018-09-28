Listen to “A Song With No Name” By Norah Jones

Norah Jones and Jeff Tweedy have collaborated on a new song, an aching bit of Americana titled "A Song With No Name." Listen to it via the player below:

"A Song With No Name" was co-written by Jones and Tweedy, and features Tweedy on acoustic and electric guitar, and Jones on vocals, acoustic guitar, piano and celeste. This is the third in a series of singles that Jones has released over the recent months. It follows the organ-and-horn drenched soul song "It Was You," featuring drummer Brian Blade, bassist Christopher Thomas, organist Pete Remm, trumpeter Dave Guy and tenor saxophonist Leon Michels, and the riveting song "My Heart Is Full," a collaboration with singer, pianist and producer Thomas Bartlett.

"A Song With No Name" comes shortly after the announcement that Jones will be part of a line-up for the Music Center in Los Angeles' star-studded concert JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, that will take place on November 6 and 7. The event will feature an array of singers and musicians honoring the legendary and influential singer-songwriter and musician Joni Mitchell for her 75th birthday.



The line-up will also feature such artists as Glen Hansard, Emmylou Harris, Chaka Khan and Kris Kristofferson, among many others. On both nights, they will perform songs from all stages of Mitchell's career. The co-musical directors for the evenings are drummer Brian Blade and pianist-arranger Jon Cowherd.



Feature photo credit: Getty Images

