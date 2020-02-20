Listen to a Bonus Track from New Expanded “Whiplash” Soundtrack Album

The best-selling and GRAMMY-nominated album Whiplash – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be reissued in an expanded deluxe edition featuring original music by Justin Hurwitz, plus bonus track and remixes by Timo Garcia, Opiuo, Murray A. Lightburn and more. The set will be released via Music Film Recordings in partnership with Varése Sarabande Records on double CD and 2-LP gatefold sleeve vinyl with new cover art as well as liner notes by T.S. Monk, son of Thelonious Monk, on March 27. Preorder here.

Listen to an exclusive premiere of the bonus track, “Fletcher’s Song,” via the player below.

Hurwitz wrote the original music to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film Whiplash, directed by his longtime collaborator Damien Chazelle. The movie revolves around the fiery relationship between a 19-year-old jazz drummer with dreams of greatness named Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) and his mentor, Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons), a conductor and teacher at one of the country’s top conservatories known for his talent as well as the terrifying method of his instruction.

“In the script and in an earlier cut of the movie, there was a scene where we saw Fletcher at home, unwinding at the end of the day,” says Hurwitz on “Fletcher’s Song.” “In the script, it said that he was listening to an old jazz standard but then we thought that it would be fun for this song he’s listening to be a big band ballad version of the melody we’ve been hearing throughout the score. So, we made this track, called ‘Fletcher’s Song,’ but then the scene had to be cut from the movie. The tune remains in the score and is the same, simple delicate song we see Fletcher playing later in the jazz club.”

