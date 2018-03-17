Listen to the new single from Alexandre Kassin’s upcoming album

Relax, the new album by Brazilian producer and instrumentalist Alexandre Kassin, will be released on May 11 on Luaka Bop. Listen to “Momento De Clareza,” the first single from the album, on the player below:

A press release explains that his latest album “is rooted in dreams and surrealism, yet grounded enough to reach listeners where they are.” The 11 tracks on Relax flirt with Latin rhythms, Brazilian pop, and straight-ahead soul, and they deal with such themes as death, drug usage, politics, and fate.

Kassin is one of the leading producers and instrumentalists in Brazilian music, and has collaborated with such artists as Marisa Monte, Bebel Gilberto, and Caetano Veloso.

For more information, go to http://luakabop.com/