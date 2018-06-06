LISTEN: Kamasi Washington – “Street Fighter Mas”

Kamasi Washington has released a new song from his upcoming two-and-a-half-hour epic double album Heaven and Earth, which will be released on June 22 via Young Turks. The new song is titled “Street Fighter Mas” and is available to stream now including via the player below:

“Street Fighter Mas” is inspired by the time Washington spent playing arcade games growing up. “When I was younger, I was obsessed with Street Fighter,” he said on Twitter about the song. “I thought I would be a professional gamer, so I made a theme song. I still imagine it playing when I walk into a tournament like I’m entering a boxing ring.”

The song appears on the Heaven side of the album. Washington previously explained that “the Earth side represents the world as I see it outwardly, the world that I am a part of. The Heaven side represents the world as I see it inwardly, the world that is a part of me.”

Heaven and Earth follows Washington’s debut album, The Epic, from 2015. It will also feature the previously released tracks “Fist of Fury” and “The Space Travelers Lullaby.” We included the album on our list of ten new jazz albums you need to know about for this month. Click here to read the article.