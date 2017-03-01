Listen to one track from Larry Coryell’s Eleventh House upcoming album

Pioneering jazz fusion guitarist Larry Coryell died of natural causes in a New York City hotel on February 19, just days after his last two concerts at the city’s Iridium Jazz Club. He was 73 years old.

Throughout his career, which spanned over 60 albums, Coryell collaborated with such musicians as bassist Charles Mingus, saxophonist Sonny Rollins and fellow guitarist John McLaughlin.

He made jazz fusion history with his 1970’s band The Eleventh House, which featured trumpeter Randy Brecker, drummer Alphonse Mouzon. The three had reformed, alongside bassist John Lee and Larry’s son, Julian, on second guitar, to record a full-length album, Seven Secrets, which will be released on 429 Records on June 2. Listen to the title track below.

