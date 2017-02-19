Hear Bob Dylan’s version Frank Sinatra’s “My One and Only Love”

Bob Dylan’s has released his new single “My One and Only Love.” The song is taken from Triplicate, his upcoming triple-LP collection of American standards, out on Columbia Records on March 31.

“My One and Only Love” was penned by Guy Wood and Robert Mellin, and popularized by Frank Sinatra. Ol’ Blue Eyes first recorded the track as a B-side to his 1953 hit “I’ve Got the World on a String.” Sinatra was the focus of Dylan’s two prior releases, Shadows in the Night (2015) and Fallen Angels (2016).

“My One and Only Love,” like Triplicate‘s first single “I Could Have Told You,” will be featured on the collection’s first LP, ‘Til the Sun Goes Down. The other two albums are titled Devil Dolls and Comin’ Home Late. Each one of the LPìs contains 10 thematically linked American standards, including Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust,” Herman Hupfeld’s “As Time Goes By” and many more.