Listen: 4 Songs from New Timmion Records Soul Compilation

In case you missed it, Finnish label Timmion Records has been releasing some of the most exciting soul sides of the past 15 years. To help spread their musical goodness, Brooklyn’s Daptone Records have compiled a list of some of their favorite Timmion tracks, narrowing their choice down to ten tracks. These songs are now featured on a brand new compilation album titled Bad Education, Vol. I, out July 19 via Timmion.

The album includes some of the hottest cuts that best represent the Helsinki-based label’s output, and you can listen to four of its songs via the player below.

The playlist includes Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators, “Paint Me in a Corner”; Pratt & Moody, “Lost Lost Lost”; Jonny Benavidez and Cold Diamond & Mink, “Tell Me That You Love Me”; and Bardo Martinez & The Soul Investigators, “Bad Education.” Carlton Jumel Smith (who recently released his debut album, 1634 Lexington Ave., via Timmion), Ernie Hawks, Bobby Ooroza, Emilia Sisco and Willie West round up the eclectic wealth of soulful riches on Bad Education, Vol. I.

“We are over the moon about this compilation,” Timmion founder Sami Kantelinen tells JAZZIZ. “We’ve been working hard making music and cutting songs in our dark basement studio for over 15 years. It’s pretty cool that now some of our favorite tunes are packed into this little bundle of joy for your listening pleasure.”

Pre-order Bad Education, Vol. I here.

