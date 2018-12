The Lester Young Quartet, “Sometimes I’m Happy,” from The Essential Keynote Collection 1: The Complete Lester Young

“Sometimes I’m Happy” stands as one of saxophonist Lester Young’s very first leader recordings. It was recorded on this day (December 28) in 1943 on Mercury Records. Along with Young — heard here polishing his smooth, unhurried style — the recording features Sidney Catlett on drums, “Slam” Stewart on bass and Johnny Guarnieri on piano.