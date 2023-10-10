Lennie Moore | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today, we share our conversation with Lennie Moore about his new album, Mentors. With a distinguished career as a composer, arranger and orchestrator, Moore has left an indelible mark across multiple media, including video games, commercials, film and television. His latest album, Mentors, pays tribute to the guiding lights in his artistic journey via original compositions and fulfils his dream of recording a big band sensation.

Throughout our podcast conversation, we also tap into Moore’s rich and award-winning work in video game scoring and harness his vast knowledge as the Technology and Applied Composition at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music to unravel the latest tech trends in music, including the ever-expanding role of Artificial Intelligence.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Lennie Moore via the player below. His new album, Mentors, is available now. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.