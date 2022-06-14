Red List “Leatherbacks” (Palmetto)

Baritone saxophonist and bass clarinetist Brian Landrus has carved out a niche as a go-to player on the New York City jazz scene. A life-long animal lover, he’s now helping creatures whose niches are not so secure. Landrus’ 11th album as a leader, Red List (Palmetto), raises both funds and awareness for existentially threatened wildlife. The reedist penned songs that point out the plight of vaquitas, rhinos and elephants, as well as the dwindling habitats upon which they and other species depend. His sense of urgency is echoed by his band mates on Red List, who bring a shared purpose to these sessions. The reggae groove of “Leatherbacks,” propelled by bassist Lonnie Plaxico, drummer Rudy Royston and percussionist John Hadfield, conjures the motion and milieu of these ancient sea turtles, who are slaughtered by the thousands for their meat, skin and eggs, as well as victimized by net fishing. Like filtered sunlight broaching the waves, Geoffrey Keezer’s keyboards, Nir Felder’s guitar and Corey King’s wordless vocals offer testimony to the beauty of these animals, as does Landrus’ poignant bass clari solo.