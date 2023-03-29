Laufey May Be Just What Jazz Needs

Another young aspiring recording artist in the social media age with a massive reach, Laufey only recently started putting out music at the start of the COVID lockdown, and thanks to TikTok, her debut EP has had over 40 million plays and she can count Billie Eilish, Willow Smith and dodie as fans. Laufey’s song Valentine reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Jazz charts which was a sped-up version that’s was trending on TikTok before being picked up by V from BTS on his IG story which at the time already had over six million followers on instagram. Not just another TikTok star, Laufey has also released a single with the London Philharmonia, a track with English singer, songwriter, author and YouTuber Dodie (with over 100 million views) and recently concluded her 22 episode series ” Happy Harmonies with Laufey on BBC Radio 3 & BBC Sounds (previous hosts included Celeste and Jorja Smith and her North American, EU and UK tour last fall sold out in minutes. JAZZIZ Publisher Michael Fagien caught up with Laufey on the JAZZIZ Not What You Think podcast to see what all the fuss was about.

