Larry Willis, ‘I Fall in Love Too Easily’ (HighNote)

Although pianist Larry Willis died less than a month after this September 2019 recording session, his performance in no way sounds compromised by age or illness. In fact, the 76-year-old leader sounds as fresh as ever, whether he’s comping behind trumpeter Jeremy Pelt and alto saxophonist Joe Ford in a quintet setting or fronting a…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.