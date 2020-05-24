Lara Driscoll – Woven Dreams (self-released)

Warm and engaging, Woven Dreams is pianist Lara Driscoll’s charismatic debut. Here Driscoll demonstrates a mix of sophistication and subtle yet definite virtuosity, as well as superlative writing skills. Her lyrical originals comprise most of this intimate album, which, along with carefully chosen standards, form a contextually cohesive work. Driscoll interprets Billy Strayhorn’s “Isfahan” unaccompanied…