Lao Tizer Band – “Metropolis”

Colorado-based Lao Tizer is a veteran fusion player with a voracious appetite for grooves and styles. He’s built a career out of fusing sounds from blues, rock, world music and contemporary jazz, and along the way, he’s earned high accolades, including a nomination for Jazz Group of the Year in the 2011 Oasis Contemporary Music Awards.

The video of “Metropolis” — from his new album and film project Songs from the Swinghouse — shows just how vast Tizer’s artistic vision truly is. Filmed by music documentarian Andy LaViolette, and featuring saxophonist Eric Marienthal, the video portrays the heart and soul that went into the album’s production, and it’s a thrill to watch musicians of such high caliber engage so passionately with their craft.