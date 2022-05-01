Lani Hall: Seasoned With Love

Lani Hall’s first album in nearly 25 years continues a decades-long love story. When the pandemic arrived a couple of years ago and a long string of concerts with her husband of 48 years, Herb Alpert, was canceled, singer Lani Hall found herself a new hobby. “Would you like to know what it is?” she

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!