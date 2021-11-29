Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Natalie Cole & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

2022 GRAMMY Nominations Announced: The nominees for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been announced. Click here to check out the full list of jazz GRAMMY nominations. The winners will be announced during a ceremony that is scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022. The ceremony will air on CBS.

Sun Ra Arkestra Receives First GRAMMY Nomination: The Sun Ra Arkestra, under the direction of Marshall Allen, received its first GRAMMY nomination in its 60-year history for its 2020 album, Swirling. The album, which marked their first new album in 20 years, was recorded in 2019 and released via Strut. It was nominated in the Best Large Jazz Ensemble category. Order Swirling here.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett on Colbert: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett recently performed the Cole Porter-penned standard “Anything Goes” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Watch the performance via the player below. This is one of the tracks from their latest collaborative album, Love for Sale, released earlier this year, which was announced as Bennett’s final album. Order Love for Sale here.

Natalie Cole Album Celebrates 30th-Anniversary: On February 4, Craft will celebrate the 30th-anniversary of vocalist Natalie Cole’s 1991 album Unforgettable…with Love with a variety of special vinyl, CD and digital reissues where the original tracklist, including her fabled virtual duet with her father Nat “King” Cole, will be augmented by bonus tracks. The album reissue comes with newly remastered audio and will also be available in a limited-edition purple vinyl pressing. Pre-order here.

Stephan Moccio on Recording Academy’s “Positive Vibes Only” Series: Canadian composer Stephan Moccio has partnered with the Recording Academy to share an exclusive live performance of his stunning and evocative solo piano composition, “Le Jardin De Monsieur Monet.” The performance was shared as part of the Recording Academy’s “Positive Vibes Only” series and the composition is a standout piece from his new album, Lionheart, out now on Decca.

Album Announcements

Majid Soula, Chant Amazigh (Habibi Funk): Habibi Funk’s latest LP is a collection of disco-leaning instrumentals with plenty of synths and driving drums by Algerian music artist Majid Soula. The songs showcase a unique blend of Arab-disco, highlife and funk, and were previously released on cassette, either self-released or released via small record labels in the ’80s. Chant Amazigh will be released on December 10 and you can pre-order it HERE.

Bill Charlap Trio, Street of Dreams (Blue Note): Pianist Bill Charlap returns to Blue Note with a new album celebrating New York City via a vibrant mix of jazz classics and Songbook favorites. Street of Dreams features his revered and longstanding trio of over 25 years with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington. Street of Dreams was released on November 12 and you can order it HERE.

Benny Benack III with the Steven Feifke Big Band, Season’s Swingin Greetings (Cellar Music): Trumpeter/vocalist Benny Benack III’s collaboration with pianist Steven Feifke is a brand new big band holiday-themed full-length, Season’s Swingin’ Greetings, released on November 19 on Cellar Music. The record includes arrangements of holiday classics as well as brand new compositions. Season’s Swingin’ Greetings marks the two close friends’ first release as co-leaders and will also be available in a Deluxe Edition package. Order it here.

Reverso, Live (Out Note): Acclaimed chamber jazz trio Reverso released its first concert recording, Live, on November 19 via Out Note. The trio features pianist Frank Woeste, trombonist Ryan Keberle and cellist Vincent Courtois, and made its debut with Suite Ravel in 2018. Live captures a special night at Le Triton in Paris, ending a three-week 2020 tour. This was their very last gig before lockdown. Order it here.

Live Music and Festival News

Panama Jazz Festival to Return in January 2022: The Panama Jazz Festival will return for its 19th edition in a hybrid format on January 10-15. This year’s edition will feature an abundance of renowned artists, including Kurt Elling, the Borderlands Trio, Danilo Perez’s Global Messengers and many more. There will also be a tribute to Panamanian artist Frank Anderson and other celebrations of the legacy of jazz music in Panama. More here.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: The Love Supreme Jazz Festival has announced its lineup for next summer’s edition, which will be on at Glynde Place in East Sussex, United Kingdom, on July 1-3, 2022. The list of artists includes wide-ranging British and international names, including Erykah Bady, Julian Lage, Charles Lloyd, Mulatu Astatke, Ezra Collective and Rudresh Mahanthappa, among others. More names and events will be announced in due course. Click here for more info.

NEC Department of Contemporary Improvisation Concert Broadcast, December 4: The New England Conservatory’s Department of Contemporary Improvisation will broadcast its concert, Tradition, on December 4. Produced by faculty member Lautaro Mantilla, the performance features musical traditions from different corners of the world, drawing on their customs, histories and stories, honoring their roots and re-examining them from new perspectives. Click here for more.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.