Lady Gaga to Play Jazz in Las Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga will launch her exclusive residency at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 28. The residency will include 27 dates in total and feature two unique shows in the intimate venue: "Lady Gaga Enigma," featuring her pop hits, and "Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano," featuring stripped down versions of her songs and music from the Great American Songbook.

Throughout her career, Lady Gaga has amassed 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best selling musicians of all time. In October 2016, her fifth studio album, Joanne, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her fourth consecutive No. 1 album - the first female to do so in the last seven years. She has also seen great touring success since The Monster Ball Tour of 2009-2011, which was the highest-grossing tour for a debut artist in history, including her 2015 tour collaboration with Tony Bennett.

"We're creating a show unlike anything I've ever done," says Lady Gaga in an official statement regarding her forthcoming Las Vegas shows. "It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music."

Bill Hornbuckle, President of MGM Resorts International, says, "Working with Lady Gaga and her team has been a career highlight for me. What she is planning for Las Vegas audiences is nothing short of spectacular. Welcoming her into our family will firmly position Park MGM as the city's most exciting new destination."

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.