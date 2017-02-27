“La La Land” wins six Academy Awards

La La Land by director Damien Chazelle won six Oscars at the 89th Academy Awards during a ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

The film claimed the coveted statuettes Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Director (Damien Chazelle), Best Original Score (Justin Hurwitz), Best Original Song (“City of Stars,” music by Hurwitz, lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul), Best Cinematography (Linus Sandgren) and Best Production Design (David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds Wasco).

La La Land was also erroneously announced as this year’s Best Picture winner by actress Faye Dunaway in an unprecedented blunder. Despite losing out in this category to Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, Chazelle made Academy Award history by becoming the youngest ever to receive a Best Director Oscar.

La La Land is a musical that tells the story of the romance between a jazz pianist, played by Ryan Gosling, and a hopeful young actress, played by Stone.

