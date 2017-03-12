Menu
     
Matt Micucci News March 12, 2017

La La Land at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

A screening of La La Land with live symphony orchestra will take place at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal on July 2. The event, titled “La La Land in Concert,” will take place at one of the festival venues, the Place des Arts, at 7:30 p.m.

La La Land will be projected on a big screen with live soundtrack performed by the Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Justin Hurwitz, the composer of the Oscar-winning original score of the film.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land is a song-and-dance journey through the life-changing romance between a struggling jazz pianist, played by Ryan Gosling, and a hopeful young actress, played by Emma Stone. The film was an international box-office hit and recently picked up six Academy Awards, including prizes for Best Actress (Stone) and Best Director (Chazelle). For more information on the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal screening of La La Land, go to http://www.montrealjazzfest.com/program/concert.aspx?id=12625

