Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter, ‘SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree’ (Edition) | Review


By Michael Roberts There’s nothing sexier than confidence, and Kurt Elling’s overflowing with it. Having long since established his place among the preeminent jazz vocalists of his generation, he knows he can take any kind of artistic risk and the results will be cool, simply because he’s the one doing it — which is one

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz