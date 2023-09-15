Kris Davis: The Leading Edge


By Ted Panken With nods to Messaien and Dolphy, Kris Davis and like-minded colleagues unfurl a tantalizing aural tapestry at a storied jazz proving ground. It’s the first day of summer and Kris Davis is speaking with JAZZIZ by Zoom from her home office-studio in Boston to discuss the September 1 release of Live at

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz