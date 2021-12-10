Kenny Garrett: ‘Sounds from the Ancestors’ (Mack Avenue)

Thirty-seven years after alto saxophonist Kenny Garrett’s first of 20 releases, he remains the embodiment of aggressive blowing. However, the segue from young incendiary to middle elder has manifested in Garrett’s musical expansion into a sizable amount of lyricism, leading to the duality in his playing heard here. Sounds From the Ancestors seems to illuminate

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!