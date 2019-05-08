Kendrick Scott Oracle Seeks to Build Musical Bridges with New Album

Drummer-composer Kendrick Scott is set to release his new album with his longtime acclaimed working group Oracle on April 5 via Blue Note. A Wall Becomes a Bridge is inspired by the current tumultuous political situation and the period of self-doubt Scott recently found himself having to overcome. Musically, it represents both the communal and personal processes of healing. “Voices” is one of the LP’s more introspective tracks, defined by a peaceful and soothing sound that gradually builds up to a liberating crescendo, as if representing an overcoming of barriers. Stream the track, which features Scott’s longtime collaborator Derrick Hodge on bass, via the player below.

