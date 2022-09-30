Keith Jarrett, Sweet Megg, Snarky Puppy & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, Christmas comes early as we premiere a new Sweet Megg song, the Brooklyn Funk Ensemble unleash their groove, ECM releases a new document of Keith Jarrett’s genius and much more!

New Music and Videos

Brooklyn Funk Ensemble, “AA Side Single”

Cult funk ensemble Brooklyn Funk Essentials do their thing, showcasing their characteristically groove-tastic fusion of soul, funk and jazz on their new single, “AA Side Single.” To borrow a quote from its lyrics, this is indeed a track with “grooves to make you tingle,” sung by Alison Limerick. The song will be included on their anticipated new album, Intuition, due for release early in 2023 on Dorado Records. This is the original label that first signed the band in 1994.

Sweet Megg, “Winter Weather” [Song Premiere]

New York vocalist Sweet Megg is set to release a new holiday-themed album, Santa Baby, later this year. The album was recorded live on old analogue gear and brims with vintage vibes, while also offering fresh ad energetic takes on Christmas classics with top-shelf instrumentalists. We’re delighted to share with you an exclusive preview of the new album: Sweet Megg’s reinterpretation of “Winter Weather,” which opens its heartwarming program. Santa Baby will be released on October 21 via Turtle Bay Records.

Louis Cole, “Not Needed Anymore”

Louis Cole has shared another new song and video from his forthcoming album, Quality Over Opinion, a new 20-track collection that he wrote, performed and produced on his own in his own home studio. “Not Needed Anymore” is a succinct, stripped-back number comprising foot stomps, acoustic guitar and falsetto vocals, all performed by Cole, who also directed the single’s accompanying video. Quality Over Opinion will be released on October 14 via Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label.

New Albums

Snarky Puppy, Empire Central (GroundUP)

Empire Central is Snarky Puppy’s love letter to their spiritual hometown of Dallas, Texas, the city that nurtured them after they formed while in the Jazz Studies program at the University of North Texas. The album was recorded over a week of performance sessions at the Deep Ellum Art Company and also marks the final recorded performance by funk legend Bernard Wright.

Keith Jarrett, Bordeaux Concert (ECM)

ECM has released Bordeaux Concert, documenting piano great Keith Jarrett at a creative high, in his final solo performance in France. The concert was recorded at the Auditorium de l’Opéra National de Bordeaux on July 6, 2016, and is a stunning addition to Jarrett’s seminal oeuvre of solo piano live recordings.

Various Artists, Blue Note Re:imagined II (Blue Note)

The second instalment of Blue Note’s Re:imagined series, featuring reworked and newly-recorded Blue Note classics from an array of rising U.K. jazz stars. The 16-track collection features such artists as Nubiyan Twist, Theon Cross, Yazz Ahmed, Binker Golding, Swindle and more, reimagining works by such artists as Wayne Shorter, Norah Jones, Thelonious Monk and Donald Byrd, among others.