Keith Jarrett, Sergio Mendes, Melissa Aldana & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

Michael Silverman and Eric Marienthal, “In These Times” [Song Premiere]: Longtime collaborators Michael Silverman and Eric Marienthal have been composing and recording new music inspired by their hopes for a brighter future during these unprecedented times. “In These Times” is the first single from this collaboration between the keyboardist and the saxophonist. Recording in five studios across America during the early days of the pandemic, the track also features Jimmy Haslip on bass and Rob Silverman on drums, plus additional keyboards and production by James Lloyd of Pieces of a Dream. Listen to it via the player below.

BBE Music Shares Singles from New David Bowie Tribute Album: BBE Music has shared two new singles from their forthcoming David Bowie tribute album, Modern Love, out May 28. The first track, which you can hear via the player below, is Jeff Parker & The New Breed’s cover of “Soul Love,” featuring Ruby Parker. The second track is Jonah Mutano’s cover of “Modern Love,” and is available as an instant grat download to those who pre-order the album digitally. Pre-order Modern Love here.

Sergio Mendes Special Comes to PBS in June: Sergio Mendes & Friends: A Celebration, a star-studded salute to the Brazilian music pioneer, will make its world premiere as part of special programming on PBS stations in June 2021. Check local listings here. The program, which features Mendes telling much of his story in his own words, features such friends and collaborators as Herb Alpert, Common, Quincy Jones, John Legend and many more. It was created especially for PBS and is derived from the forthcoming feature documentary Sergio Mendes: In The Key Of Joy by acclaimed filmmaker John Scheinfeld.

New Keith Jarrett Photo Book: ECM has published a new photo book by Italian photographer Roberto Masotti, titled Keith Jarrett – A Portrait. The large-format hardcover edition features numerous pictures of the piano great alone, with his own ensembles and with Miles Davis. The book also includes introductory observations by Geoff Dyer and Franco Fabbri, as well as a note by Masotti, who witnessed Jarrett in action over a period of 50 years. Order Keith Jarrett – A Portrait here.

New Impulse! Box Set Out Now: Impulse! Records has released a new 4-LP box set titled Impulse Records: Music, Message & The Movement as part of its year-long campaign celebrating the label’s 60th anniversary. The box set spotlights the political, social and spiritual elements of the label’s artists and music via tracks by John Coltrane, Alice Coltrane, Quincy Jones, Charles Mingus, Oliver Nelson, Pharoah Sanders and other legendary Impulse artists. Order it here.

Inaugural Episode of New Gregory Porter Cooking Show: Gregory Porter has launched a new cooking show online, called The PorterHouse with Gregory Porter, Presented by Citi. You can watch the first episode of the series via the player below. In this inaugural episode, Porter prepares his wife Victoria’s family recipe for the Russian dish, borsch.

Blue Note Signs Melissa Aldana: Blue Note Records has announced the signing of Melissa Aldana to its prestigious roster. The saxophonist/composer will be heading into the studio later this month to record her Blue Note debut, which will be released in early 2022. Blue Note President Don Was calls her “one of the foremost musician/composers of her generation,” via a press release and says: “Her vibrant artistic vision, mastery of her instrument and her deep groove make [her] a perfect exponent of the Blue Note ethos.”

Steven Bernstein Announces Four-Volume Album Series: Virtuoso trumpeter/arranger/bandleader/composer Steven Bernstein has announced Community Music, a four-volume series presenting one album every three months over the course of a year, released via independent label Royal Potato Family, featuring his bands Millennial Territory Orchestra and The Hot 9. The series has been introduced with a four-song sampler that you can listen to here. Its first album, Tinctures in Time, will be released on September 3, 2021, and vinyl pre-order for all four albums is now available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://stevenbernstein.bandcamp.com/album/community-music">Community Music by Steven Bernstein</a> <a href="https://stevenbernstein.bandcamp.com/album/community-music">Community Music by Steven Bernstein</a>

Album Announcements

Francesco Amenta, Midtown Walk (self-released): Italian-born, New York-based composer/saxophonist/pianist Francesco Amenta released his sophomore album, Midtown Walk, on April 23, featuring a top-notch quartet. This is also his debut American release. Midtown Walk comprises seven of Amenta’s compositions and one piece of Duke Ellington, which he wanted to record because of his love for Ellington’s music. The other seven tunes convey Amenta’s impressions of his life in the United States.

Marc Antoine, Something About Her (Shanachie): Guitarist Marc Antoine will release Something About Her, his second recording for Shanachie Entertainment, on May 21. The record is a musical love letter to his wife, sizzling with dazzling melodies, dancing rhythm and exotic harmonies. The joyous affair unites him with his all-star friends including David Benoit, Brian Simpson, Philippe Saisse and Marion Meadows, among others. Pre-order it here.

Lauren Henderson, Musa (Brontosaurus): Award-winning singer/composer Lauren Henderson honors her cultural and musical heritages on her forthcoming record, Musa, out on June 11 via Brontosaurus. This is her eighth release as a leader and her most personal gesture to date, featuring a mix of original compositions and vibrant interpretations of standards. “I wanted my next record to blend jazz, flamenco and Afro-Latin music, says Henderson via a press release, “kind of melding all that makes me me, culturally and musical identity-wise.” Pre-order Musa here.

<a href="https://laurenhenderson.bandcamp.com/album/musa">musa by Lauren Henderson</a> <a href="https://laurenhenderson.bandcamp.com/album/musa">musa by Lauren Henderson</a>

Osmond Chapman Orchestra, There’s More Where That Came From (Club44): There’s More Where That Came From is the debut album of the Osmond Chapman Orchestra, a contemporary big band swing project, led by Emmy-nominated vocalist David Osmond and Grammy-nominated bandleader/producer/saxophonist Caleb Chapman. On their debut statement, they highlight new compositions, as well as standards and newer pop songs. “We aimed to revise the limits to the Great American Songbook to include the songs of today,” says Osmond via a press release. “There doesn’t need to be a distinction between pp and rock and jazz – it’s all just good music.” There’s More Where That Came From is out June 4 on Club44 Records.

Live Music and Festival News

NYC Blue Note Jazz Club Reopens with All-Star Festival: New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club celebrates its reopening with its annual Sony Presents Blue Note Jazz Festival. The event will take place on June 15-August 15 and feature in-person concerts both indoors and at the Greenwich Village revue, and outdoors at SummerStage in Central Park. The festival’s all-star lineup includes Chris Botti, George Clinton, Robert Glasper, Jacob Collier, Eddie Palmieri, Al Di Meola and Ron Carter, among many others. Click here for tickets and more information.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Bryan Stevenson Multi-Disciplinary Event: Jazz at Lincoln Center will present a multi-disciplinary concert event called Freedom, Justice, and Hope performed by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and special guest, social justice activist Bryan Stevenson. The event will premiere on May 21 and feature the world-renowned orchestra debuting new works from emerging composers Endea Owens, on the life and work of Ida B. Wells, and by Josh Evans, inspired by Red Summer of 1919. Click here for more.

Lalah Hathaway, Gregory Porter and Roy Ayers to Headline New St. Louis Festival: The inaugural edition of Music at the Intersection, a new three-day music festival, will take place in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 10-12. The festival is a civic-led effort presented by Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Steward Family Foundation. It will take place at six venues throughout the city and feature 60+ acts. Lalah Hathaway, Gregory Porter and Roy Ayers have been announced as headliners. Click here for tickets and more information.

Georgia Anne Muldrow Livestream Performance on Bandcamp, May 20: Musician/composer Georgia Anne Muldrow has confirmed a livestreamed performance, “VWETO III: The JAM,” for May 20. The performance will be streamed exclusively through Bandcamp. Click here for more. The event will celebrate the release of her new album, VWETO III, the third installment in her VWETO series, out on May 21 via FORSEEN Entertainment in partnership with Muldrow’s own Epistrophik Peach Sound imprint. Click here to pre-order it.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.