Keith Jarrett “La Fenice” Out on October 16

Keith Jarrett is one of the world's greatest solo performers. He is rightly celebrated not only for his unique stage presence but also for his ability to improvise entire concerts flawlessly. On October 16, ECM Records will finally release La Fenice, a long anticipated double album documenting his solo piano concert at the Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice, Italy, from July 2006.



La Fenice follows Jarrett's two acclaimed solo concert albums: The Köln Concert from 1975 and La Scala from 1997, both released via ECM. The former was recorded at the Cologne Opera House in Cologne, Germany; it became the best selling piano album of all time, the best-selling solo album in jazz history, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010. The latter documented his history-making 1995 solo piano concert at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy, with which Jarrett became the first improvising jazz artist to headline the world famous Italian opera house.



The setting of La Fenice certainly evokes parallels with these two celebrated albums. However, as a press release explains, it also points out that each of Jarrett's performances is its own world, his protean creativity continually bringing new forms of light. From the first flurry of notes, Jarrett shapes his musical structures in real time and takes the listener on a consistently captivating journey.



The new album finds the pianist channeling the flow of inspiration into a suite of eight spontaneously created pieces that reference everything from the blues to the atonality. It also includes the traditional tune "My Wild Irish Rose," the timeless standard "Stella By Starlight" and a tender reading of Jarrett's own tune "Blossom" as encores.



The release of this Venice concert is timely. Earlier this year, Jarrett made history once again by becoming the first ever jazz musician to receive the coveted Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the International Festival of Contemporary Music of the Biennale di Venezia. The award was previously given to such contemporary composers as Luciano Berio, Pierre Boulez, György Kurtág, Helmut Lachenmann, Sofia Gubaidulina and Steve Reich.