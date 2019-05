Happy Birthday to pianist Keith Jarrett, who was born on this day (May 8) in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1945. This master improviser and pioneer of solo piano turns 74. Celebrate with “Country,” a selection from Jarrett’s enduring 1974 album My Song. It’s the second album to feature his acclaimed “European Quartet,” which, in addition to Jarrett, included Jan Garbarek on saxophone, Palle Danielsson on bass and Jon Christensen on drums.