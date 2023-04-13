Keiko Matsui | The JAZZIZ Podcast #23

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Pianist/composer/humanitarian Keiko Matsui has been a creative force in jazz music for many years. Throughout her career, she has worked with many of the all-time greats, from Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Bob James, Hugh Masekela and beyond. Matsui recently released her landmark 30th recording as a bandleader. Euphoria, out on Shanachie Entertainment, is an all-star session with special guests Lalah Hathaway, Randy Brecker, Mike Stern, Kirk Whalum, Joel Ross and many more. “The album is about the hope that we all carry inside us,” says Matsui via a press release, adding that it offers music “dedicated to a new era.”

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with pianist/composer/humanitarian Keiko Matsui via the player below. Her latest album, Euphoria, is out now on Shanachie Entertainment. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

