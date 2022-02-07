Kamasi Washington, Lady Gaga, Nubya Garcia & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

Kamasi Washington on The Tonight Show: Kamasi Washington performed his new single, “The Garden Path,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Last week’s performance on the show marked the saxophonist/composer/bandleader’s late-night television debut. Watch it via the player below. “The Garden Path,” released last week, is Washington’s first new and original music in over a year. Of his latest song, he said in a press release: “The world feels turned upside down. There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind.”

Sylvie’s Love Soundtrack Vinyl Release: New York-based composer Fabrice Lecomte’s emotive orchestral jazz score for the romantic drama Sylvie’s Love will be released on vinyl via Lakeshore Records on April 8. Pre-order it here. Music is at the heart of the film, as it tells the story between a young woman and an aspiring jazz saxophonist in the 1950s, and their reunion years later. Also appearing on Sylvie’s Love soundtrack are The Dickie Brewster Quartet, Samantha Sidley and a performance by Eva Longoria.

SiriusXM Celebrates Black History Month: As part of its Black History Month celebration, SiriusXM has announced new limited-engagement channels and specialty programming celebrating the life and legacy of influential, pioneering Black artists. They include carefully curated radio channels saluting Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis and the legendary record label, Motown. Click here for a full schedule.

Jazz Photography Exhibition at UCR Arts: The Sweeney Art Gallery at UCR Arts in Riverside, California, is currently hosting an exhibition titled Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from America Collection. The exhibit consists of 33 photographs of jazz greats and their audiences taken by 15 different photographers from the 1920s to the 1980s. The exhibition is free and will run through April 3. More here.

Album Announcements

Marquis Hill, New Gospel Revisited (Edition): New Gospel Revisited is composer/trumpeter Marquis Hill’s live reinterpretation of his debut album, 2021’s New Gospel, performed with an all-star sextet. The LP’s 13 tracks are given new life and interspersed with interludes by each sextet member, including Walter Smith III, Joel Ross, James Francies, Kendrick Scott and Harish Raghavan. New Gospel Revisited is out March 18 and you can pre-order it HERE.

Taru Alexander, Echoes of the Masters (Sunnyside): On his latest album, Brooklyn-born and raised drummer Taru Alexander assembles a stellar ensemble to perform pieces written by some of his heroes and mentors, including his father Roland Alexander. Echoes of the Masters was released on January 7 via Sunnyside and you can order it HERE.

John Mayall, The Sun Is Shining Down (Forty Below): Blues legend John Mayall teams up with a stellar cast on his forthcoming album, The Sun Is Shining Down, out now. The album is described via a press release as “a funky, soulful affair punctuated by brass, violins, harmonica and electric ukulele.” It explores a range of styles and eclectic instruments and features wide-ranging special guests. Order it here.

Christiane Karam, Nar (self-released): Vocalist/composer Christiane Karam melds Middle Eastern and Balkan aesthetics with contemporary jazz on Nar, her tribute to her native Beirut and the resilience of humankind. Her first album in nine years features her accomplished quintet with pianist Vadim Neselovskyi, cellist Naseem Alatrash, bassist Peter Slavov and percussionist Keita Ogawa. Nar is out now and you can order it HERE. You can also listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Karam about the new album via the player below.

Live Music and Festival News

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Performances in Las Vegas: Lady Gaga will is set to return to Dolby Live at Park MGM, performing her “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano” show over nine dates, beginning April 14. The shows will celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook and her GRAMMY-nominated second collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, released last year. Tickets here.

Cheltenham Jazz Festival Returns, April 27-May 2: UK’s Cheltenham Jazz Festival will return after a two-year hiatus to celebrate its milestone 25th edition. The festival will take place on April 27-May 2 and will include large-scale concerts, intimate club shows, masterclasses and more, as well as an array of free array. Its lineup includes Gregory Porter, who returns as the Festival’s Artistic Curator, plus Robert Plant and his Saving Grace project, Corinne Bailey Rae, Nubya Garcia, and Gary Bartz with his London six-piece Maisha, among several others. More here.

jazzahead! Showcase Program Announced: Annual jazz trade fair jazzahead! will take place in and around Bremen, Germany, on April 28-May 1. The lineup of its parallel showcase festival has been announced. 40 bands from a total of 20 countries have been selected by a panel of experts from 800 applications. The showcase concerts can be experienced on-site by registered participants and will also be streamed online via the jazzahead! event platform. Read all band info here.

Nubya Garcia Announces U.S. Tour Dates: Saxophonist/composer Nubya Garcia proudly announces a new string of U.S. shows, her first set of performances in the U.S. since 2019 and the release of her critically acclaimed album Source. The upcoming dates include support for Khruangbin, a headlining show at NYC’s famed Le Poisson Rouge, and an appearance at the Big Ears Festival. More here.

Arts for Art to Honor Wadada Leo Smith and Oliver Lake: Arts for Art will honor two foundational free jazz musicians during its 26th Annual Vision Festival this summer. Wadada Leo Smith and Oliver Lake will both receive the Vision Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Smith will open the festival at New York’s Roulette on June 21, while Lake will close it at The Clemente, La Plaza, on June 26. Both artists will be presenting new work during their performances. Click here for more.

