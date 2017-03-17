Kamasi Washington debuts new album at Whitney Biennial

Kamasi Washington will debut his new album Harmony of Difference at New York City’s Whitney Museum during their Biennial event, which opens on March 17.

Harmony of Difference will be the first album by Washington since The Epic, which was released in 2015.

The new album is a 37-minute six-track suite that coheres around warm-hued harmonies and rhythms that mix swing, funk and calypso. The New York Times reports that the album will be accompanied by a video from director A.G. Rojas, which pans patterns painted by the saxophonist’s sister Amani Washington. “At the end of the fifth tune we see a composite canvas, with all five patterns creating an abstract face.”

For more information on the 2017 Whitney Biennial, go to http://whitney.org/Exhibitions/2017Biennial